Jordan agrees with IMF on new $1.2 bln four-year reform programme -finance minister

AMMAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Jordan agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a new $1.2 billion four-year reform programme, Finance Minister Mohamad Al Ississ told Reuters on Thursday.

The new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement will replace an existing arrangement that was set to expire in early 2024, according to a statement released by the IMF.

It said the programme would continue to support Jordan as it "weathers new shocks", with the focus on continuing fiscal consolidation to place public debt on a steady downward path, as well as safeguarding monetary and financial stability. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Toby Chopra and Mark Heinrich) ((Ahmed.Elimam@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: JORDAN IMF/ (UPDATE 1)

