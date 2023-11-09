News & Insights

Jordan agrees with IMF on new $1.2 bln four-year reform programme -finance minister

Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

November 09, 2023 — 10:32 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

(Adds detail)

AMMAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Jordan agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a new $1.2 billion four-year reform programme, Finance Minister Mohamad Al Ississ told Reuters on Thursday.

The new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement will replace an existing arrangement that was set to expire in early 2024, according to a statement released by the IMF.

It said the programme would continue to support Jordan as it "weathers new shocks", with the focus on continuing fiscal consolidation to place public debt on a steady downward path, as well as safeguarding monetary and financial stability. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Toby Chopra and Mark Heinrich) ((Ahmed.Elimam@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: JORDAN IMF/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.