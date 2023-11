AMMAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Jordan agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a new $1.2 billion four-year reform program, finance minister Mohamad Al Ississ told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Toby Chopra) ((Ahmed.Elimam@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: JORDAN IMF/ (URGENT)

