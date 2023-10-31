JonesTrading Upgrades Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, JonesTrading upgraded their outlook for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.37% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is 22.95. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 92.37% from its latest reported closing price of 11.93.

The projected annual revenue for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is 157MM, an increase of 3.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCPH is 0.12%, a decrease of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 59,688K shares. The put/call ratio of DCPH is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 6,707K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,219K shares, representing an increase of 22.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 4,879K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,582K shares, representing a decrease of 14.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 29.55% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 4,560K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,100K shares, representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 3,646K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,241K shares, representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 1.57% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,124K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,058K shares, representing a decrease of 43.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 105.76% over the last quarter.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. The Company is leveraging its proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from its platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK is Deciphera's FDA-approved switch-control kinase inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). QINLOCK is also approved for fourth-line GIST in Canada and Australia.

