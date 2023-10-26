JonesTrading Reiterates Real Brokerage (REAX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, JonesTrading reiterated coverage of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.20% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Real Brokerage is 3.03. The forecasts range from a low of 2.78 to a high of $3.36. The average price target represents an increase of 112.20% from its latest reported closing price of 1.43.

The projected annual revenue for Real Brokerage is 405MM, a decrease of 19.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Real Brokerage. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REAX is 2.37%, an increase of 162.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 59,638K shares. The put/call ratio of REAX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 34,574K shares representing 19.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magma Venture Partners General Partner holds 23,681K shares representing 13.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisory Research holds 462K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 111K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 90.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAX by 1,589.28% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 100K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Real Brokerage Background Information



The Real Brokerage Inc. operates as a technology powered real estate brokerage firm. The Company finds ways to make agents' lives better by creating financial opportunitnies for agents through a better agent plan, best in-class technology, revenue sharing, and equity. Real Brokerage customers in North America.

