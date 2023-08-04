JonesTrading Reiterates RE (RMAX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, JonesTrading reiterated coverage of RE (NYSE:RMAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.07% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for RE is 20.78. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 8.07% from its latest reported closing price of 19.23.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RE is 363MM, an increase of 7.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in RE. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMAX is 0.31%, an increase of 344.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 19,042K shares. The put/call ratio of RMAX is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnolia Group holds 2,556K shares representing 14.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,371K shares, representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 114,930.16% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,369K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,352K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 0.98% over the last quarter.

RPD Fund Management holds 1,310K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares, representing an increase of 12.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 813.06% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 882K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares, representing a decrease of 8.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 10.10% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 801K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 836K shares, representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 10.09% over the last quarter.

RE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 135,000 agents across over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX Holdings launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage has grown to over 125 offices across more than 30 states.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.