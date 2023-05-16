JonesTrading Reiterates Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP - Unit (GHI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, JonesTrading reiterated coverage of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP - Unit (NYSE:GHI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.32% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP - Unit is 20.29. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $21.82. The average price target represents an increase of 25.32% from its latest reported closing price of 16.19.

The projected annual revenue for Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP - Unit is 102MM, an increase of 138.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.43.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP - Unit Declares $0.37 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $16.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.15%, the lowest has been 7.55%, and the highest has been 10.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.22 (n=20).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHI is 0.13%, an increase of 309.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.54% to 2,126K shares. The put/call ratio of GHI is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Freestone Capital Holdings holds 253K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing an increase of 27.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHI by 131,571.06% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 188K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing a decrease of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHI by 11.42% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 170K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHI by 2.11% over the last quarter.

America First Investment Advisors holds 124K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHI by 97,352.27% over the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings holds 86K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 63.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHI by 112.86% over the last quarter.

