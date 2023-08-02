JonesTrading Reiterates Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, JonesTrading reiterated coverage of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.99% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Franklin BSP Realty Trust is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 14.64 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 6.99% from its latest reported closing price of 14.30.

The projected annual revenue for Franklin BSP Realty Trust is 221MM, a decrease of 1.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.61.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Declares $0.36 Dividend

On June 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.42 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $14.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.28%, the lowest has been 7.47%, and the highest has been 12.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.12 (n=72).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin BSP Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBRT is 0.15%, an increase of 37.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 51,847K shares. The put/call ratio of FBRT is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,012K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,113K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBRT by 11.62% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,558K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,558K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBRT by 80.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,468K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,446K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBRT by 13.85% over the last quarter.

Cliffwater holds 2,196K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890K shares, representing an increase of 13.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBRT by 22.06% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,166K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,125K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBRT by 9.54% over the last quarter.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Background Information

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that originates, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. As of September 30, 2021, FBRT had over $3 billion of assets. FBRT is externally managed by Benefit Street Partners L.L.C.

