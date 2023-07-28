JonesTrading Reiterates AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, JonesTrading reiterated coverage of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.89% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AG Mortgage Investment Trust is 7.08. The forecasts range from a low of 5.81 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 6.89% from its latest reported closing price of 6.62.

The projected annual revenue for AG Mortgage Investment Trust is 73MM, an increase of 257.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.78.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Declares $0.18 Dividend

On June 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $6.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.15%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 67.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.31 (n=199).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in AG Mortgage Investment Trust. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITT is 0.09%, an increase of 614.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.15% to 6,055K shares. The put/call ratio of MITT is 3.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beach Point Capital Management holds 2,313K shares representing 11.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,283K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 30.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 622K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 493K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares, representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 2.01% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 327K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 4.94% over the last quarter.

REM - iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF holds 290K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 8.67% over the last quarter.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in and manages a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Agency RMBS and Credit Investments. Its Credit Investments include Residential Investments and Commercial Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities.

