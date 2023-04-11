JonesTrading Reiterates AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, JonesTrading reiterated coverage of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.78% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AG Mortgage Investment Trust is $7.27. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 29.78% from its latest reported closing price of $5.60.

The projected annual revenue for AG Mortgage Investment Trust is $73MM, an increase of 33,166.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.78.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Declares $0.18 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $5.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.86%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.03%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 67.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.28 (n=200).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

National Bank Of Canada holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HYIN - WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund N holds 39K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 43.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 10.27% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cutler Group holds 10K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in AG Mortgage Investment Trust. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITT is 0.04%, a decrease of 43.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.55% to 6,447K shares. The put/call ratio of MITT is 3.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in and manages a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Agency RMBS and Credit Investments. Its Credit Investments include Residential Investments and Commercial Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities.

