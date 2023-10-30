JonesTrading Maintains CTO Realty Growth Inc- (CTO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, JonesTrading maintained coverage of CTO Realty Growth Inc- (NYSE:CTO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.78% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for CTO Realty Growth Inc- is 21.34. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 34.78% from its latest reported closing price of 15.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CTO Realty Growth Inc- is 96MM, a decrease of 5.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in CTO Realty Growth Inc-. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTO is 0.17%, an increase of 22.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 17,145K shares. The put/call ratio of CTO is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Heitman Real Estate Securities holds 858K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 943K shares, representing a decrease of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 1.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 633K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 633K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 8.34% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 558K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares, representing an increase of 20.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 15.17% over the last quarter.

Grace & White holds 513K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 491K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing an increase of 32.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 48.55% over the last quarter.

CTO Realty Growth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified REIT that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income properties comprising approximately 2.8 million square feet in the United States. CTO also owns an approximate 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.