JonesTrading Maintains Arlington Asset Investment Corp - (AAIC) Buy Recommendation

May 16, 2023 — 12:48 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, JonesTrading maintained coverage of Arlington Asset Investment Corp - (NYSE:AAIC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.24% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arlington Asset Investment Corp - is 4.97. The forecasts range from a low of 3.79 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 94.24% from its latest reported closing price of 2.56.

The projected annual revenue for Arlington Asset Investment Corp - is 39MM, an increase of 41.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arlington Asset Investment Corp -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 8.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAIC is 0.04%, an increase of 113.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.53% to 10,888K shares. AAIC / Arlington Asset Investment Corp - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AAIC is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AAIC / Arlington Asset Investment Corp - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,350K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAIC by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 1,140K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406K shares, representing a decrease of 23.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAIC by 80,972.48% over the last quarter.

American Financial Group holds 1,119K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 965K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gator Capital Management holds 640K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 85.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAIC by 619.11% over the last quarter.

Arlington Asset Investment Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets and has elected to be taxed as a REIT. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C.metropolitan area.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

