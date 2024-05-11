JonesTrading Initiates Coverage of TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2024, JonesTrading initiated coverage of TriSalus Life Sciences (NasdaqGM:TLSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.02% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for TriSalus Life Sciences is 16.32. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 66.02% from its latest reported closing price of 9.83.

The projected annual revenue for TriSalus Life Sciences is 31MM, an increase of 68.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriSalus Life Sciences. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLSI is 0.03%, an increase of 50.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 125.93% to 765K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 160K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 126K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 86.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLSI by 957.93% over the last quarter.

HC Advisors holds 102K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 67K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

Hrt Financial holds 48K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

