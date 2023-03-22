JonesTrading Initiates Coverage of TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) with Buy Recommendation

On March 22, 2023, JonesTrading initiated coverage of TFF Pharmaceuticals with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,796.16% Upside

As of March 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for TFF Pharmaceuticals is $14.28. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 1,796.16% from its latest reported closing price of $0.75.

The projected annual revenue for TFF Pharmaceuticals is $13MM, an increase of 6,629.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.67.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 1,739K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company.

Carlson Capital L P holds 1,242K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing an increase of 77.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFFP by 18.24% over the last quarter.

Drw Securities, L.l.c. holds 1,000K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company.

DRW Securities holds 1,000K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 563K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in TFF Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 11.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFFP is 0.02%, a decrease of 14.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 54.28% to 8,469K shares. The put/call ratio of TFFP is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

Tff Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. Early testing confirms that the TFF platform can significantly improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs, a class of drugs that comprises approximately one-third of the major pharmaceuticals worldwide, thereby improving their pharmacokinetics. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder. The Company plans to add to this pipeline by collaborating with large pharmaceutical partners. The TFF Platform is protected by 42 patents issued or pending in the US and internationally.

