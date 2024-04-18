JonesTrading Initiates Coverage of Rezolute (RZLT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2024, JonesTrading initiated coverage of Rezolute (NasdaqCM:RZLT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 159.24% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rezolute is 8.57. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 159.24% from its latest reported closing price of 3.30.

The projected annual revenue for Rezolute is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rezolute. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RZLT is 0.20%, a decrease of 10.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.18% to 28,969K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 10,154K shares representing 25.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,610K shares, representing an increase of 34.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZLT by 7.65% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 3,311K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 3,243K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares, representing an increase of 85.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZLT by 276.16% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 3,215K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 2,769K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,072K shares, representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RZLT by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Rezolute Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rezolute is advancing targeted therapies for rare, metabolic, and life-threatening diseases. Its lead clinical asset, RZ358, is in Phase 2b development as a potential treatment for CHI, a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. Its pipeline also includes RZ402, an IND-ready orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is staged to transition into clinical development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

