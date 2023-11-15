JonesTrading Initiates Coverage of Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2023, JonesTrading initiated coverage of Perspective Therapeutics (ASE:CATX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 427.59% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perspective Therapeutics is 1.22. The forecasts range from a low of 1.21 to a high of $1.26. The average price target represents an increase of 427.59% from its latest reported closing price of 0.23.

The projected annual revenue for Perspective Therapeutics is 16MM, an increase of 180.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perspective Therapeutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CATX is 0.03%, a decrease of 51.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.86% to 36,748K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,673K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,312K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATX by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 7,640K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,319K shares, representing an increase of 69.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATX by 34.41% over the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 2,672K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,675K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATX by 53.46% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,611K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,235K shares, representing an increase of 14.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATX by 16.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,517K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATX by 57.33% over the last quarter.

Perspective Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc., is the sole producer of Cesium Blu brachytherapy seeds, which are expanding brachytherapy treatment options throughout the body.

