JonesTrading Initiates Coverage of Kinetik Holdings Inc - (KNTK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, JonesTrading initiated coverage of Kinetik Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:KNTK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.83% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kinetik Holdings Inc - is 37.74. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 4.83% from its latest reported closing price of 36.00.

The projected annual revenue for Kinetik Holdings Inc - is 1,091MM, a decrease of 11.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinetik Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNTK is 0.18%, a decrease of 20.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.83% to 23,396K shares. The put/call ratio of KNTK is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 5,912K shares representing 11.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,191K shares, representing an increase of 29.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 5.11% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,093K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,129K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 55.08% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 556K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 18.27% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment holds 546K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRPAX - PGIM Jennison MLP Fund holds 509K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 415K shares, representing an increase of 18.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 44.81% over the last quarter.

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns gas gathering, processing and transmission assets servicing production in the Delaware Basin and owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

