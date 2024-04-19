JonesTrading Initiates Coverage of Ellington Financial (EFC) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2024, JonesTrading initiated coverage of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.09% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ellington Financial is 14.10. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents an increase of 25.09% from its latest reported closing price of 11.27.

The projected annual revenue for Ellington Financial is 172MM, a decrease of 31.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

Ellington Financial Declares $0.13 Dividend

On March 7, 2024 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 29, 2024 will receive the payment on April 25, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $11.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.22%, the lowest has been 5.57%, and the highest has been 39.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.64 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.07%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ellington Financial. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFC is 0.22%, an increase of 42.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.46% to 49,371K shares. The put/call ratio of EFC is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,221K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,594K shares, representing an increase of 12.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors holds 3,844K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,920K shares, representing an increase of 50.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 176.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,341K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099K shares, representing an increase of 10.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 1.62% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,769K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares, representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 5.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,640K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,377K shares, representing an increase of 16.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 6.63% over the last quarter.

Ellington Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

