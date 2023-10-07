JonesTrading Initiates Coverage of Cullinan Oncology (CGEM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, JonesTrading initiated coverage of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 194.01% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cullinan Oncology is 25.76. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 194.01% from its latest reported closing price of 8.76.

The projected annual revenue for Cullinan Oncology is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cullinan Oncology. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGEM is 0.16%, a decrease of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.62% to 38,899K shares. The put/call ratio of CGEM is 2.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 7,648K shares representing 17.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CHI Advisors holds 3,414K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,349K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGEM by 22.55% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,197K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,334K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares, representing an increase of 66.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGEM by 1,228.87% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 1,909K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

Cullinan Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cullinan Management is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies with transformative potential for cancer patients. The Company’s strategy is to build a pipeline of therapeutic candidates that are uncorrelated across multiple dimensions, with a focus on assets that it believes have novel technology, employ differentiated mechanisms, are in a more advanced stage of development than competing candidates, or have a combination of these attributes.

