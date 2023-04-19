JonesTrading Initiates Coverage of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings (COEP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JonesTrading initiated coverage of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings (OTC:COEP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 302.63% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings is $6.12. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 302.63% from its latest reported closing price of $1.52.

The projected annual revenue for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings is $0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter.

