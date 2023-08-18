JonesTrading Initiates Coverage of Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, JonesTrading initiated coverage of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.42% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acrivon Therapeutics is 23.12. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 109.42% from its latest reported closing price of 11.04.

The projected annual revenue for Acrivon Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acrivon Therapeutics. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 154.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACRV is 0.09%, a decrease of 67.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 15,121K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 4,811K shares representing 21.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,008K shares representing 13.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 1,653K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,641K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,634K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACRV by 4.16% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 888K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

