JonesTrading Initiates Coverage of Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2024, JonesTrading initiated coverage of Achieve Life Sciences (NasdaqCM:ACHV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 340.01% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Achieve Life Sciences is 20.11. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 340.01% from its latest reported closing price of 4.57.

The projected annual revenue for Achieve Life Sciences is 24MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Achieve Life Sciences. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACHV is 0.01%, a decrease of 39.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.72% to 2,745K shares. The put/call ratio of ACHV is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shay Capital holds 725K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHV by 33.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 320K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHV by 14.30% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 248K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 240K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 185K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Achieve Life Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tobacco use is currently the leading cause of preventable death that is responsible for more than eight million deaths worldwide. and nearly half a million deaths in the U.S. annually.12 More than 87% of lung cancer deaths, 61% of all pulmonary disease deaths, and 32% of all deaths from coronary heart disease are attributable to smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke. Achieve's focus is to address the global smoking health and nicotine addiction epidemic through the development and commercialization of cytisinicline. Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is believed to aid in smoking cessation by interacting with nicotine receptors in the brain by reducing the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms and by reducing the reward and satisfaction associated with smoking.

