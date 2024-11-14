Jones Trading Upgrades New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Jones Trading upgraded their outlook for New York Mortgage Trust (NasdaqGS:NYMT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.41% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for New York Mortgage Trust is $7.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 35.41% from its latest reported closing price of $5.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for New York Mortgage Trust is 158MM, a decrease of 37.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Mortgage Trust. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYMT is 0.12%, an increase of 20.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.09% to 73,820K shares. The put/call ratio of NYMT is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 15,319K shares representing 16.91% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,899K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,135K shares , representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYMT by 19.00% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,621K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,612K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYMT by 59.58% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,002K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,010K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYMT by 10.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,830K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New York Mortgage Trust Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.

