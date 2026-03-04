Jones Trading Upgrades Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2026, Jones Trading upgraded their outlook for Intellia Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:NTLA) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.99% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Intellia Therapeutics is $23.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 75.99% from its latest reported closing price of $13.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intellia Therapeutics is 462MM, an increase of 582.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intellia Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 129 owner(s) or 26.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTLA is 0.32%, an increase of 191.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.88% to 118,007K shares. The put/call ratio of NTLA is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 14,207K shares representing 12.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,919K shares , representing an increase of 16.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 30.82% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 9,550K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,484K shares , representing an increase of 11.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 6.47% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,331K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares , representing an increase of 58.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 17.80% over the last quarter.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals holds 3,703K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 2,899K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,874K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 24.78% over the last quarter.

