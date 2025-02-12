Jones Trading Upgrades IN8bio (MUN:6JH)

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, Jones Trading upgraded their outlook for IN8bio (MUN:6JH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3,975.35% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for IN8bio is 11,90 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 9,09 € to a high of 14,70 €. The average price target represents an increase of 3,975.35% from its latest reported closing price of 0,29 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for IN8bio is 28MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in IN8bio. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6JH is 0.06%, an increase of 239.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 223.49% to 27,206K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BIOS Capital Management holds 8,600K shares representing 11.86% ownership of the company.

AIGH Capital Management holds 6,192K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,675K shares , representing an increase of 72.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6JH by 205.63% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,696K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company.

683 Capital Management holds 1,350K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares , representing an increase of 56.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6JH by 26.64% over the last quarter.

Sigma Planning holds 1,041K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares , representing an increase of 18.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6JH by 19.45% over the last quarter.

