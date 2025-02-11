Jones Trading Upgrades IN8bio (INAB)

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, Jones Trading upgraded their outlook for IN8bio (NasdaqCM:INAB) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,693.78% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for IN8bio is $4.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 1,693.78% from its latest reported closing price of $0.27 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for IN8bio is 28MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in IN8bio. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INAB is 0.06%, an increase of 217.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 99.94% to 16,859K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BIOS Capital Management holds 8,600K shares representing 11.86% ownership of the company.

AIGH Capital Management holds 1,675K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,128K shares , representing a decrease of 27.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INAB by 77.27% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 1,350K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares , representing an increase of 56.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INAB by 26.64% over the last quarter.

Sigma Planning holds 1,041K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares , representing an increase of 18.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INAB by 19.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 952K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.