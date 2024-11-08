Jones Trading Upgrades CoreCivic (CXW)

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2024, Jones Trading upgraded their outlook for CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.68% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for CoreCivic is $16.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.68% from its latest reported closing price of $22.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CoreCivic is 2,083MM, an increase of 5.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in CoreCivic. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXW is 0.14%, an increase of 21.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 106,347K shares. The put/call ratio of CXW is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 8,612K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,571K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 10.75% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,194K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,701K shares , representing a decrease of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 19.33% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 4,639K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,917K shares , representing an increase of 15.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,717K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,575K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 79.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,381K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,392K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 19.40% over the last quarter.

CoreCivic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CoreCivic is a diversified, government-solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. CoreCivic provides a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through high-quality corrections and detention management, a network of residential and non-residential alternatives to incarceration to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. The company is the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and believe the company is the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. CoreCivic has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Its employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

