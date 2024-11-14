Jones Trading Upgrades BrightSpire Capital (BRSP)

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Jones Trading upgraded their outlook for BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.40% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for BrightSpire Capital is $7.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.40% from its latest reported closing price of $6.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BrightSpire Capital is 153MM, a decrease of 59.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightSpire Capital. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRSP is 0.12%, an increase of 14.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.60% to 94,932K shares. The put/call ratio of BRSP is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 12,053K shares representing 9.29% ownership of the company.

Nut Tree Capital Management holds 10,994K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 4,575K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,489K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRSP by 8.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,816K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,286K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,308K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRSP by 13.79% over the last quarter.

BrightSpire Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc., formerly Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc., is one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which the Company expects to be the primary investment strategy. BrightSpire Capital is organized as a Maryland corporation and taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

