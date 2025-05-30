Jones Trading Upgrades BioLineRx - Depositary Receipt () (BLRX)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, Jones Trading upgraded their outlook for BioLineRx - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqCM:BLRX) from Hold to Buy.

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioLineRx - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 61.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLRX is 0.00%, an increase of 98.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.48% to 10K shares. The put/call ratio of BLRX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Wells Fargo holds 3K shares.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 1K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 0K shares.

