Jones Trading Upgrades BioLineRx - Depositary Receipt () (BLRX)

May 30, 2025 — 08:03 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, Jones Trading upgraded their outlook for BioLineRx - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqCM:BLRX) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioLineRx - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 61.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLRX is 0.00%, an increase of 98.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.48% to 10K shares. BLRX / BioLineRx Ltd. - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock) Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BLRX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLRX / BioLineRx Ltd. - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock) Shares Held by Institutions

Wells Fargo holds 3K shares.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 1K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 0K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

Stocks mentioned

