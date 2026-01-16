Jones Trading Upgrades ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)

Fintel reports that on January 16, 2026, Jones Trading upgraded their outlook for ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.62% Downside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT is $17.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $19.42. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.62% from its latest reported closing price of $19.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ARMOUR Residential REIT is 288MM, an increase of 146.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARMOUR Residential REIT. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARR is 0.14%, an increase of 12.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.25% to 77,683K shares. The put/call ratio of ARR is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,869K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,721K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,826K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,968K shares , representing an increase of 30.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 16.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,664K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,402K shares , representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,495K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares , representing an increase of 78.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 272.70% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,048K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,494K shares , representing an increase of 27.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 36.01% over the last quarter.

