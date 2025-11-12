Jones Trading Maintains United Fire Group (UFCS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Jones Trading maintained coverage of United Fire Group (NasdaqGS:UFCS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.89% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for United Fire Group is $32.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.89% from its latest reported closing price of $36.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Fire Group is 1,137MM, a decrease of 16.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Fire Group. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UFCS is 0.05%, an increase of 3.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.45% to 20,807K shares. The put/call ratio of UFCS is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,273K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares , representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 6.48% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 604K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 21.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 585K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares , representing an increase of 11.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 9.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 568K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 11.23% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 567K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares , representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 79.52% over the last quarter.

