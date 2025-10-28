Jones Trading Maintains Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Jones Trading maintained coverage of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NasdaqCM:SEVN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.64% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Seven Hills Realty Trust is $13.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 30.64% from its latest reported closing price of $10.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Seven Hills Realty Trust is 37MM, an increase of 37.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seven Hills Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEVN is 0.02%, an increase of 14.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 5,419K shares. The put/call ratio of SEVN is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 484K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 354K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares , representing a decrease of 9.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEVN by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 350K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares , representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEVN by 52.03% over the last quarter.

Independent Advisor Alliance holds 271K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares , representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEVN by 28.62% over the last quarter.

REM - iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF holds 183K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares , representing a decrease of 9.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEVN by 3.15% over the last quarter.

