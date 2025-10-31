Jones Trading Maintains Rithm Capital (RITM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Jones Trading maintained coverage of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.58% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rithm Capital is $14.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 34.58% from its latest reported closing price of $10.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rithm Capital is 1,340MM, a decrease of 64.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 809 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rithm Capital. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RITM is 0.17%, an increase of 9.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.70% to 290,097K shares. The put/call ratio of RITM is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,045K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,355K shares , representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RITM by 8.31% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,973K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,990K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RITM by 7.80% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,015K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,944K shares , representing a decrease of 32.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RITM by 32.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,991K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,893K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RITM by 11.13% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,287K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,420K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RITM by 6.24% over the last quarter.

