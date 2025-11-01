Jones Trading Maintains Redwood Trust, Inc. - Preferred Security (RWTO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Jones Trading maintained coverage of Redwood Trust, Inc. - Preferred Security (NYSE:RWTO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.98% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Redwood Trust, Inc. - Preferred Security is $31.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.11 to a high of $40.13. The average price target represents an increase of 26.98% from its latest reported closing price of $25.17 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redwood Trust, Inc. - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWTO is 1.02%, an increase of 13.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.70% to 461K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 395K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares , representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWTO by 6.22% over the last quarter.

ICAP - InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF holds 46K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWTO by 5.74% over the last quarter.

AAIIX - Ancora Income Fund Class I holds 15K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWTO by 176.67% over the last quarter.

BNDS - Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 62.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWTO by 14.78% over the last quarter.

