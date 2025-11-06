Jones Trading Maintains Real Brokerage (REAX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Jones Trading maintained coverage of Real Brokerage (NasdaqCM:REAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.45% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Real Brokerage is $6.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 70.45% from its latest reported closing price of $3.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Real Brokerage is 1,171MM, a decrease of 35.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Real Brokerage. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REAX is 0.43%, an increase of 3.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 100,408K shares. The put/call ratio of REAX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 30,402K shares representing 14.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,135K shares , representing a decrease of 12.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REAX by 46.58% over the last quarter.

Magma Venture Partners General Partner holds 23,681K shares representing 11.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,656K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,681K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAX by 11.11% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 2,318K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,075K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares , representing an increase of 57.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAX by 138.16% over the last quarter.

