Jones Trading Maintains GEO Group (GEO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Jones Trading maintained coverage of GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 154.83% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for GEO Group is $38.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 154.83% from its latest reported closing price of $15.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GEO Group is 2,736MM, an increase of 8.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 547 funds or institutions reporting positions in GEO Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEO is 0.30%, an increase of 16.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 151,194K shares. The put/call ratio of GEO is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,253K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,410K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 20.22% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,130K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,682K shares , representing a decrease of 10.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 37.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,281K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,178K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 25.04% over the last quarter.

Continental General Insurance holds 3,904K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares , representing an increase of 90.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 520.02% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 3,750K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,953K shares , representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 21.08% over the last quarter.

