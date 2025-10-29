Jones Trading Maintains GBank Financial Holdings (GBFH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Jones Trading maintained coverage of GBank Financial Holdings (NasdaqCM:GBFH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.98% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for GBank Financial Holdings is $53.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 38.98% from its latest reported closing price of $38.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GBank Financial Holdings is 58MM, a decrease of 11.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in GBank Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 112 owner(s) or 1,244.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBFH is 0.08%, an increase of 82.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 765.76% to 3,514K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 311K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company.

Arista Wealth Management holds 295K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company.

Chapin Davis holds 209K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBFH by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 207K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 201K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company.

