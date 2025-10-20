Jones Trading Maintains Dynex Capital (DX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Jones Trading maintained coverage of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.70% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dynex Capital is $14.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 5.70% from its latest reported closing price of $13.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dynex Capital is 40MM, a decrease of 62.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynex Capital. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DX is 0.14%, an increase of 2.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.15% to 64,434K shares. The put/call ratio of DX is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,490K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,540K shares , representing an increase of 27.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DX by 15.05% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,671K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares , representing an increase of 15.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DX by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,526K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,004K shares , representing an increase of 20.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DX by 44.06% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,081K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,036K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DX by 39.54% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,660K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,282K shares , representing an increase of 22.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DX by 9.27% over the last quarter.

