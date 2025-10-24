Jones Trading Maintains Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Jones Trading maintained coverage of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.67% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Annaly Capital Management is $21.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 2.67% from its latest reported closing price of $20.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Annaly Capital Management is 4,292MM, an increase of 133.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,058 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annaly Capital Management. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NLY is 0.21%, an increase of 1.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.29% to 442,818K shares. The put/call ratio of NLY is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 30,409K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,946K shares , representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 18.90% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 19,710K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,858K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 8.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,430K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,276K shares , representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 12.11% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 17,376K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,908K shares , representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 9.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,926K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,977K shares , representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 53.25% over the last quarter.

