Jones Trading Maintains Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Jones Trading maintained coverage of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.36% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alpine Income Property Trust is $18.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 30.36% from its latest reported closing price of $13.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alpine Income Property Trust is 62MM, an increase of 7.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpine Income Property Trust. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINE is 0.09%, an increase of 12.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.86% to 10,835K shares. The put/call ratio of PINE is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sound Income Strategies holds 1,126K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047K shares , representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINE by 7.17% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 554K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINE by 14.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 466K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 423K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 332K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares , representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINE by 92.29% over the last quarter.

