Jones Trading Maintains AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - Corporate Bond (MITP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Jones Trading maintained coverage of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:MITP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.53% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $30.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.58 to a high of $33.43. The average price target represents an increase of 22.53% from its latest reported closing price of $25.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 73MM, a decrease of 13.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITP is 0.37%, an increase of 1.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.46% to 233K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 231K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares , representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITP by 3.34% over the last quarter.

BNDS - Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 62.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITP by 14.46% over the last quarter.

