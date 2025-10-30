Jones Trading Maintains Adamas Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (ADAMZ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Jones Trading maintained coverage of Adamas Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:ADAMZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.53% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Adamas Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $21.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.53 to a high of $23.55. The average price target represents an increase of 12.53% from its latest reported closing price of $19.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adamas Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADAMZ is 0.03%, an increase of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SOAAX - Spirit Of America Real Estate Income And Growth Fund holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 2K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.