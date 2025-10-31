Jones Trading Maintains Adamas Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (ADAMN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Jones Trading maintained coverage of Adamas Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:ADAMN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.23% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Adamas Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $24.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.22 to a high of $26.63. The average price target represents an increase of 11.23% from its latest reported closing price of $21.99 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adamas Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADAMN is 0.65%, an increase of 9.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.39% to 2,255K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 1,574K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares , representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAMN by 15.18% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 494K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares , representing a decrease of 10.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAMN by 10.20% over the last quarter.

ICAP - InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF holds 57K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAMN by 0.09% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 51K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAMN by 8.22% over the last quarter.

1ws Credit Income Fund holds 27K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 69.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADAMN by 183.23% over the last quarter.

