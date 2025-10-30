Jones Trading Maintains Adamas Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (ADAMM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Jones Trading maintained coverage of Adamas Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:ADAMM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.01% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Adamas Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $27.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.43 to a high of $30.32. The average price target represents an increase of 12.01% from its latest reported closing price of $24.86 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adamas Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADAMM is 0.30%, an increase of 4.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.99% to 1,785K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 978K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 992K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAMM by 12.63% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 594K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 634K shares , representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAMM by 3.78% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 61K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAMM by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Uniplan Investment Counsel holds 57K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing a decrease of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAMM by 31.08% over the last quarter.

1ws Credit Income Fund holds 37K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 51.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADAMM by 77.84% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.