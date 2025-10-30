Jones Trading Maintains Adamas Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (ADAML) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Jones Trading maintained coverage of Adamas Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:ADAML) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.29% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Adamas Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $25.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.88 to a high of $27.39. The average price target represents an increase of 13.29% from its latest reported closing price of $22.20 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adamas Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADAML is 0.24%, an increase of 11.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.67% to 1,016K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 454K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares , representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAML by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 130K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TASHX - Transamerica Multi-Asset Income (formerly Transamerica Strategic High Income) A holds 120K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund holds 70K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 47K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAML by 5.23% over the last quarter.

