Jones Trading Maintains Adamas Trust (ADAM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Jones Trading maintained coverage of Adamas Trust (NasdaqGS:ADAM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.79% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Adamas Trust is $7.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.32 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 11.79% from its latest reported closing price of $6.90 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adamas Trust. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADAM is 0.10%, an increase of 7.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 69,188K shares. The put/call ratio of ADAM is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,442K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,700K shares , representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAM by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,602K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,822K shares , representing a decrease of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAM by 16.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,142K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,737K shares , representing an increase of 12.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAM by 90.98% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,913K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,834K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

