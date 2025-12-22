Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of Whitehawk Therapeutics (WHWK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Jones Trading initiated coverage of Whitehawk Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:WHWK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.74% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Whitehawk Therapeutics is $2.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.74% from its latest reported closing price of $2.48 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitehawk Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHWK is 0.28%, an increase of 10.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 29,464K shares. The put/call ratio of WHWK is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QVT Financial holds 4,616K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,166K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,700K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acuta Capital Partners holds 3,410K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,849K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.