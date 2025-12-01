Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of Unusual Machines (UMAC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, Jones Trading initiated coverage of Unusual Machines (NYSEAM:UMAC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 137.03% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Unusual Machines is $20.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 137.03% from its latest reported closing price of $8.75 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unusual Machines. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 35.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMAC is 0.04%, an increase of 75.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 119.89% to 8,424K shares. The put/call ratio of UMAC is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 1,207K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares , representing an increase of 66.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMAC by 311.19% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,135K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares , representing an increase of 57.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMAC by 242.42% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 840K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 752K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares , representing an increase of 81.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMAC by 552.57% over the last quarter.

Shellback Capital holds 418K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company.

