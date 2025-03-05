Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of United Fire Group (UFCS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Jones Trading initiated coverage of United Fire Group (NasdaqGS:UFCS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.29% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for United Fire Group is $28.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 3.29% from its latest reported closing price of $27.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Fire Group is 1,137MM, a decrease of 9.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Fire Group. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 6.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UFCS is 0.04%, an increase of 11.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 20,714K shares. The put/call ratio of UFCS is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,389K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 34.21% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,236K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 37.76% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 602K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 65.00% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 586K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 33.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 556K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFCS by 42.44% over the last quarter.

United Fire Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, United Fire Group, Inc., through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, and it's represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of 'A' (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

