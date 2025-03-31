Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of TeraWulf (WULF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, Jones Trading initiated coverage of TeraWulf (NasdaqCM:WULF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 239.58% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for TeraWulf is $9.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 239.58% from its latest reported closing price of $2.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TeraWulf is 240MM, an increase of 71.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in TeraWulf. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 17.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WULF is 0.21%, an increase of 20.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.19% to 221,585K shares. The put/call ratio of WULF is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Driehaus Capital Management holds 12,733K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,320K shares , representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 20.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,579K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,342K shares , representing a decrease of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 10.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,637K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,183K shares , representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 23.04% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,252K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,087K shares , representing an increase of 16.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 38.82% over the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,696K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,344K shares , representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 81.84% over the last quarter.

TeraWulf Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TeraWulf was formed to own and operate fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy.

