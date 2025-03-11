Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of Serina Therapeutics (SER) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, Jones Trading initiated coverage of Serina Therapeutics (NYSEAM:SER) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Serina Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SER is 0.00%, an increase of 25.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.10% to 349K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Broadwood Capital holds 85K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Warren Averett Asset Management holds 67K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing an increase of 35.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SER by 14.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SER by 21.87% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 22K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SER by 28.28% over the last quarter.

Serina Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

agex therapeutics, inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the united states. the company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include agex-bat1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as type ii adult-onset diabetes; and agex-vasc1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart. its lead drug-based therapeutic candidate in discovery is agex-itr1547, a drug-based formulation to restore regenerative potential in a range of aged tissues afflicted with degenerative diseases. in addition, the company markets human embryonic stem cells; and genecards database suite, including genomic interpretation algorithms and analysis tools for use by researchers at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other institutions. agex therapeutics, inc. ha

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.